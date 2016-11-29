Christmas comes to Wautoma’s Main Street Thursday, Dec. 1

Forget Deck the Halls…prepare to Deck Wautoma’s Main Street when the Wautoma Rotary Club brings the annual Christmas Parade to town this Thursday, Dec. 1.

Those interested in participating in the parade can line up at 4:30 p.m. on Park Street. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and travel west down Main Street toward the World War II Memorial Building.

Lighted floats are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best entries. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance in the parade.

Businesses located on the parade route as well as surrounding areas are also encouraged to light up storefronts and decorate.

Following the parade, sip hot chocolate and devour cookies provided by Wautoma’s Mayor John Nixon while you take in the tree lighting celebration at the World War II Memorial Building, sponsored by Martz Insurance.

For more information, contact Peder Culver at pculver@lifequest-services.com.