Poy Sippi Chicken BBQ to be held Sept. 4

The Poy Sippi Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the new fire station, N5115 Center St. in Tustin.

The fire department will be serving rotisserie chicken beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until all chicken is gone. Brats, burgers and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day.

DJ Sonny will be playing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live music will be provided by Six Figures from 4-8 p.m.

Adult and kids games will be available all day as well as a Fallen Angels Tribute.

A raffle drawing will take place at 7 p.m. including a grand prize of your choice: a snowmobile, 4-wheeler, wave runner, motorcycle or cash. You do not need to be present to win the raffle item.