49th annual Hancock Fire Dept. Jamboree this Sunday

The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department will host their 49th annual jamboree on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Hancock. The annual parade will begin at noon with activities to follow.

Co-ed volleyball and children’s waterfights will begin at 2 p.m. with fire department waterfights to follow.

Games will be available for kids throughout the day and karaoke with “Buster & Sue” will take place from 2-6 p.m. A raffle/auction will be held at 11 p.m.

Southbound will close the night with music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, check the Hancock Fire Department Facebook page.