Samsel Ltd. to hold fall chainsaw safety classes

Samsel Ltd. will be holding Chainsaw Safety Classes this fall to learn to bore cut and fell trees safely.

Level I classes will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, Level III classes will be Oct. 15, and Level IV classes will be held Nov. 12. Classes start at 8 a.m. at the Samsel Tree Farm, W10464 Beechnut Dr., Hancock.

Bring your lunch, chainsaw, and personal protective gear. There is a fee for the class. Call 715-249-5602 if you have any questions or need directions.

For more information see www.salselsawmill.com, or email samsel@uniontel.net. Check map on website for directions and check link to Ken Lallemont or Nathan Stanford for class information.