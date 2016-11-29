Local residents introduce book at Readers Realm

Marquette County residents Alan and Laurel Bennett will introduce their new book, “Dick Proenneke: reflections on a man in his wilderness” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Readers Realm, Montello.

Proenneke’s story became widely known from the Public Television documentary, “Alone in the Wilderness,” which has aired many times since 2003 and tells the story of Proenneke, who hat 52 years old, constructed a log cabin on the edge of a remote lake in southwest Alaska and lived alone for 30 years.

