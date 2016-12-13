Chainsaw safety classes at Samsel Ltd., rural Hancock

Samsel Ltd., Hancock, will be hosting chainsaw safety classes on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The classes provided include: Level I, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, April 8, May 13 and Oct. 14; Level II, March 11 and June 10; Level III, Sept. 9; and Level IV, Nov. 11.

During the class, participants will learn to bore-cut and fell trees safely. If you have any bad habits or unsafe cutting practices, be prepared to change.

Ken Lallemont, Nathan Stanford and David Diesen will teach the classes, and course content can be viewed at the Ken Lallemont or Nathan Stanford links located on the Samsel website.

Participants must bring their own lunch, personal protective equipment (chaps, hard hat, gloves), and chain saw. If you do not have a chainsaw, you may use the instructor’s saw.

There is a fee to attend. For more information, call Clyde Samsel, (715) 249-5602.

All classes will be conducted at the Samsel Tree Farm. Class size is limited to 10 students. To view a map and class schedule, visit www.samselsawmill.com.