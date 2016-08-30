End of season craft & flea market in Coloma Sept. 3

Coloma’s last Craft and Flea market in Coloma’s beautiful park will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of booths with things for sale, the playground will be open, and the historical society will have both the Spalding Store Museum and its Carriage House open.

In addition to walking “back into the past” in the museum buildings, Ruth Clay will demonstrate how to make Bobbin Lace. While today’s lace is made with machines, in the early days, women made lace at home and sold it to supplement the family income.

From 10 a.m. to noon visitors can take part in Bobbin Lace Making. The Spalding Store Museum and Carriage House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and brats and hamburgers will be sold from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.