Rural Rembrandts to host Bernie Tennis demo Nov. 22

Bernie Tennis, a caricature artist, from Madison will be doing a demo of a watercolor portrait with exciting spontaneous effects. His goal as an artist is to paint an accurate portrait while producing a work of art that reflects his style as well as the person’s unique appearance and personality.

The Rural Rembrandt business meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wautoma Public Library meeting room. Bernie’s demo will follow the meeting at 2 p.m. There is a small fee for non-members.

The club meets April through November on the fourth Tuesday of the month and we always welcome new members. Our mission is to promote the creative arts within the community and to afford a means of education, encouragement and opportunity for emerging artists.

To learn more about the art club, go to www.ruralrembrandts.com or call our president Sue DeLain at 920-293-4648.