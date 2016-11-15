Madison author coming to Readers Realm Gallery

Holly Tierney-Bedord, Madison-based author of over a dozen novels and novellas, presents her newest cozy mystery, just in time for the holidays: Murder at Mistletoe Manor. She is the author of several novels including Coached, Bellamy’s Redemption, and Surviving Valencia.

In Murder at Mistletoe Manor, Klarinda Snow is the innkeeper of a beautiful, historic bed and breakfast in Windy Pines, Idaho. Guests come to Mistletoe Manor to escape from their troubles while enjoying the scenic mountain town. When all seven rooms of the inn get booked on a Tuesday night in December, Klarinda is excited about having so much business, but a little confused as well. After all, her inn normally isn’t exactly a destination hotspot. The guests have barely settled in before strange things begin happening. Is this the most accident prone group of travelers ever, or is someone out for revenge?

