Waushara County deer kills drop 3.73 percent

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released preliminary registration fig-ures for deer killed during the nine-day gun season on Thursday, Nov. 29. The figures show an overall decrease in the number of deer killed across the state as well as in Waushara County.

Although there was an increase in the number of antlered deer harvested compared last year throughout the state and county, the total number of deer killed declined.

Waushara County saw a 2.8 percent increase in the number of bucks harvested during the gun season, with 1,574 antlered deer harvested in 2016 compared to 1,529 in 2015. However, the number of antlerless deer decreased from 1,984 in 2015 to 1,808 in 2016, a difference of 8.87 percent.

Overall, the county saw a 3.73 percent decline in the number of deer harvested, with the total number of deer killed dropping from 3,513 in 2015 to 3,382 in 2016.

The county compared similarly to the statewide totals for the season, with an increase in antlered deer harvested, but a drop in the overall number of deer killed.

The preliminary state totals saw a decline of 0.64 percent compared to the 2015 gun season, with a 196,785 deer harvested over the nine-day gun season, compared to 198,057 in 2015.

The county and state numbers are expected to climb in the next few weeks as hunters will participate in the muzzleloader season, open through Dec. 7, and the archery season, open through Jan. 8, 2017.