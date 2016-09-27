Waushara County Health Dept. releases flu shot schedule

The Quadrivalent In-fluenza Vaccine is available from the Waushara County Health Department at the office at 230 West Park Street in Wautoma by appointment on Wednesday, Oct. 3 and 17, and Friday, Oct. 21. Watch the paper for more Health Department Office clinics in the future.

Waushara County Health Department will offer Flu Shots in surrounding communities based on the below schedule. Appointments are not needed for the following sites:

•Oct. 1: Wautoma Sen-ior Center Fair, W8220 Cottonville Avenue & Hwy 22, Wautoma, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

•Oct. 24: Wild Rose Lions Club, 1100 South Main Street, Wild Rose, 9-10:30 a.m.

•Oct. 24: Saxeville Meal-site, 1100 South Main Street, Wild Rose, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

•Oct. 26: Hancock Meal-site, Hancock Commun-ity Building, 420 Jefferson Street, 10:30-11:45 a.m.

•Oct. 26: Coloma Mealsite, Coloma Community Center, 155 Front Street, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

•Oct. 27: Plainfield Meal-site, Plainfield Senior Center, 114 West Clark Street, 10:30-11:45 a.m.

•Oct. 28: Redgranite Lions Club, 145 Dearborn, Redgranite, 9-10:30 a.m.

Medicare Part B and Medicaid pay for the flu shots. Bring all the insurance cards you take to your physician’s office with you.

Children’s vaccine is free for all children that now can be served by the Public Health Department due to the new 317 rule that was enacted in 2012. We can serve children with MA, underinsured, Native American or Native Alaskan. We are providing free flu shots for children in the three public school systems.

For all other people desiring the flu shot contact the Health Department for a cost of the vaccine. Waushara County Public Health also provides Pneumococcal vaccine to people 65 or older or those with chronic illness that puts them at greater risk for fatal pneumococcal infections including the new PCV13.

Call today for an appointment for clinics at the Wautoma Office, 920-787-6590. For the flu clinics in the outlying communities no appointment is needed.