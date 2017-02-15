ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin obstetrics providers deliver twins

When Jessica Williams decided to deliver her twins at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin, she didn’t think twice. Two of her four other children were born at the hospital and she liked the nurses.

“Everyone is so helpful and so nice,” Williams said. “I felt comfortable there.”

After her son, G’hrimm, and daughter, Marceline, were born Jan. 22, Williams learned how unique it was.

“Everyone was saying how exciting it was to have twins born there,” she said. “I was really surprised at the reaction. I trusted my doctor and the staff. I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Craig Batley, DO, FAAFP, a family medicine physician who delivered Williams’ twins, said many moms-to-be of twins decide to deliver elsewhere unaware ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin can handle the deliveries.

“There is a misconception that these higher risk patients cannot be managed prenatally and delivered in a rural setting with same high quality outcomes as seen in larger institutions,” said Batley, who also delivers babies via cesarean section. “Since I started practicing here, our ThedaCare Berlin providers have delivered 35 sets of twins.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.