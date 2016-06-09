Richford Community Center to host Red Cross Blood Drive on Sept. 9 in support of 9/11

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Richford, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Sept. 9 in support of 9/11 Day from 1-6 p.m. at the Richford Community Center, W11127 Cumberland Rd. Those who would like to donate blood or platelets are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Mary at 920-210-6308 or by visiting redcrossblood.org.

The American Red Cross supports 9/11 Day by offering the community an opportunity to honor those who lost their lives and the heroes who responded following the tragic events of Sept.11. Two ways to participate in 9/11 Day are to volunteer or donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and help ensure blood is available for patients in need.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Each year tens of millions of Americans and people around the world observe the anniversary of 9/11 by performing good deeds that help people and communities in need.

9/11 Day was launched in 2002 as an annual day of service to honor the victims and heroes of Sept. 11. Since then, the observance has evolved into the largest annual day of charitable engagement in the U.S. and was designated as a National Day of Service and Remembrance by the U.S. Congress in 2009.

Jay S. Winuk, co-founder of 9/11 Day, lost his brother Glenn in the Sept. 11 attacks. Glenn J. Winuk, an attorney with the law firm Holland & Knight in downtown Manhattan, served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for almost 20 years. After helping evacuate the Holland & Knight offices where he was a partner, he raced to the nearby World Trade Center’s south tower to participate in the rescue efforts. He died in the line of duty when that tower collapsed – a first response medical kit was found by his side.

“The growth of this observance from a grassroots initiative into the nation’s largest day of charitable engagement speaks directly to the true compassionate nature of millions of Americans and our shared desire to focus on our common humanity,” said Jay S. Winuk. “With its engagement in 9/11 Day, the Red Cross will make a significant impact, and we’re confident that blood donors, volunteers and organizations from coast-to-coast will answer this call for help while honoring the heroes of 9/11.”

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, so regular donations are needed. Blood and platelet donors of all types are urged to give.

“The Red Cross is proud to support 9/11 Day and empower members of our communities to give blood and volunteer to commemorate this anniversary while making a profound contribution to community preparedness,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Giving the gift of life to someone else is a way to continue the healing process in the face of tragic circumstances most Americans couldn’t imagine before that day.”