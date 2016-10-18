Prescription Drug “Take Back” day this Saturday, Oct. 22

For the 12th time the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Waushara County Health Department and the Department of Human Services are participating in the Prescription Drug “Take Back” day. This collection event will be held at the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, located at 430 East Division Street in Wautoma on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 am to 12 pm.

By now most people in Waushara County are aware of prescription pain medication abuse and how it has led to the heroin epidemic. The “Take Back” day offers a great way to get unused medications out of your house and disposed of properly.

tems not accepted are: inhalers, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, sharps/needles, EpiPens, radioactive cancer medication and thermometers.

