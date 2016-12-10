Prescription Drug ‘Take Back Day’ at Sheriffs Office on Oct. 22

For the 12th time the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Waushara County Health Department and the Department of Human Services are participating in the Prescription Drug “Take Back” day. This collection event will be held at the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, located at 430 East Division Street in Wautoma on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 am to 12 pm.

By now most people in Waushara County are aware of prescription pain medication abuse and how it has led to the heroin epidemic. The “Take Back” day offers a great way to get unused medications out of your house and disposed of properly.

Items not accepted are:

Inhalers

Oxygen tanks

Nebulizers

Sharps/Needles

EpiPens

Radioactive Cancer Med- ication

Thermometers

The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day provides a safe, secure, and environmentally responsible way to get rid of prescription drugs, while also educating the people about the potential for abuse and trafficking of medications. This is important because the non-medical use of controlled substance (CS) medications is at an all-time high, with 6.8 million Americans reporting having abused prescription drugs in 2012; according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) released in 2013.

That same study revealed more than 54 percent of people who abuse prescription pain relievers got them through friends or relatives, a statistic that includes raiding the family medicine cabinet.

Get rid of your unwanted medications and make Waushara County a safer place. No questions asked. If you are unable to bring your prescription and non-prescription drugs on Oct. 22, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department Office has a disposal receptacle in their lobby 24/7 available 365 days of the year to accept all prescription and non-prescription drugs with the exception of those items listed in the above article.