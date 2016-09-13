Marquette County announces Sept. flu clinic schedule

Marquette County flu clinic schedule:

•Tuesday, Sept. 27: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Marquette County Health Dept., Montello

•Thursday, Sept. 29: 10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. at the Village Hall in Oxford

•Friday, Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Municipal Building in Westfield

More clinics are being scheduled. Medicare Part B/Medicare, Medicare HMO or Medical Assistance accepted. Please bring your Medicare and HMO Card or Forward Card for verification. There is a charge for Flu Vaccine and Pneumonia Vaccine.

The flu clinic is sponsored by the Marquette County Health Department. For more information, call the health department at 608-297-3135.