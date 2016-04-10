Crow in Waushara County tests positive for West Nile Virus

The Waushara County Health Department reports a dead crow found in Waushara County on Sept. 12 has tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first bird that tested positive for West Nile virus in Waushara County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1.

“The positive bird means that residents of Waushara County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” Patti Wohlfeil, Health Officer/ Public Health Director said.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

“Waushara County residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Patti said. “The West Nile virus seems to be here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

