Bending promoted to new role at ThedaCare-Berlin

ThedaCare recently named Tammy Bending to vice president of critical hospital operations at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.

Bending has been with ThedaCare since 2004 and has held several positions with increasing responsibility - her most recent role was director of ancillary services in Berlin.

Previously, Bending served as the hospital administrator and Juliette Manor administrator. She has played a key role during the ThedaCare affiliation with Community Health Network, leading the integration efforts for laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic imaging, infection prevention, quality and food services.

“I have been impressed with Tammy’s effectiveness as a leader and her strong commitment to the Berlin team members and community,” said Brian Burmeister, senior vice president of ThedaCare Medical Centers and Service Lines. “Her integrity, will-ingness to take on tough challenges, and her ability to foster a collaborative working environment make her an ideal fit for her new role.”

