ASTOP now offering services in Waushara County

ASTOP now offering services for sexual assault survivors in Waushara County. ASTOP Sexual Abuse Services has received a grant through the Victims of Crime Act to offer advocacy services to Waushara County.

ASTOP began as a provider offering treatment, outreach, and prevention in Fond du Lac County in 1992. In 2012, they extended service into Green Lake County and, now in 2016, are able to assist those in Waushara County who have been affected by sexual abuse.

The goal of ASTOP is to provide a link between crisis and recovery. Trained professional staff will be available to offer supportive services to survivors of sexual abuse, rape or incest as well as to their affected family members, while offering cost free services to adults, teens and youth. A trained advocate will meet with the individual for immediate support through their 24-hour crisis line at (920) 926-5395.

Berlin native Patti Crump will be serving as the advocate for Waushara County, and has extensive knowledge of sexually based crimes having retired as a Sensitive Crimes detective for the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Crump is also trained in child forensic interviewing and facilitates the Green Lake and Waushara County Sexual Assault Response Team.

“I have been working with ASTOP for the past four years,” Crump said. “I was impressed with the staff and what they are capable of doing for the community. When the position was offered to me, I couldn’t say no. I wanted to work more with the victims of sexual assault.”

ASTOP services include: Absolute Confidentiality 24-hour Crisis Line Immediate Support, individual and family short-term counseling with qualified staff referrals to other agencies. Appropriate education and awareness programs, including medical and law enforcement advocacy support groups, remain an integral part of ASTOP.

Those who would like to become involved in their community can volunteer for the crisis line or serve as an advocate.

Volunteers will receive training in crisis intervention skills, which will allow them to take calls and help individuals in need of immediate services, and those who are advocate will learn how to provide support services to individuals in Waushara County who report sexual abuse.

This is an excellent volunteer opportunity for anyone 18 years and older who is interested in social services, human services and criminal justice fields.

For more information about becoming a volunteer with ASTOP, email patti@astop.org.