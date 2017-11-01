Coloma Lions Red Cross blood drive Saturday, Jan. 14

The Coloma Lions will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 409 N. Slater, Coloma, from 8 a.m. to noon.

During the blood drive, the Lions are hoping to collect 30 to 50 pints of blood for the Blood Center to save lives.

To make an appointment to donate, please contact Edith Fousek at (715) 228-3181. To help set up at 6:30 a.m. or take down at noon, please call Steve Rodger at (715) 228-4512.