WR School Board looks at CWC realignment

The first board meeting of the new school year had the Wild Rose School Board look at the possibilities of realigning the Central Wisconsin Conference with three schools entering the conference during a Sept. 8 meeting.

Pittsville, Northland Lutheran, and Wisconsin Valley Lutheran are the schools entering the CWC conference, with five alignment possibilities being proposed. The Wild Rose School District is recommending the hybrid proposal with three divisions to the WIAA.

In other business, the board approved an early high school graduation for Allison Pinkall. As long as she remains on track, she’ll be able to graduate in January of 2018.

The board reviewed the district goals for 2015-16, with successes being pointed out, along with the statement that there’s room for improvement.

