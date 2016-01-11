Wild Rose School Board approves 2016-2017 budget changes

The Wild Rose School approved the changes made to the 2016-17 budget during a special meeting held Oct. 27.

The changes came because of the equalized values being made available. The total budget is set at $12,175,304,43, with the net expenditures being $11,754,351.43. This is a 39.92 percent increase over last school year due to the energy efficient project the district is currently involved with.

The levy, however, is at $5,587,218, a $355,208 or 5.98 percent decrease. The mil rate is 8.074, a.572 or 6.62 percent decrease.

In other business the Board approved a business associate agreement between the school district and the Waushara County Health Dept.

The Board also approved keeping a student in Wild Rose Elementary opposed to transferring him to Pleasant View Elementary due to a near future address change.

The Board went on to approve a change in the spring 2017 social studies dept. trip. In order to take two buses, 70 people are needed to commit to the trip. There are currently 63 people, including chaperones, and advisor Steve Yeska was seeking permission to ask some community members to go to help fill the quota rather than turn people away, with the deposit being due Nov. 18. The Board granted Yeska permission to ask others to go on the trip.

