Wild Rose Board discusses sewer report

The Wild Rose Village Board heard a report regarding a facility plan for the sewer plant during their Jan. 4 regular meeting.

The village has been doing what it can to keep phosphorous levels within limits, but a 20-year facility plan maybe needed to help the situation and keep the village in compliance.

After some discussion, the board voted to allow McMahon’s to move forward on coming up with a plan for the village’s sewer plant.

Jim Curran of Birdsong Estates reported to the board on procedures for constructing more homes on the property. The first of three homes will begin construction in April with three bedrooms. If that one sells, he plans to begin construction on a second home.

