What you need to know about absentee voting

Before big elections like November’s presidential election, Waushara County residents have many questions about “early voting” or absentee voting. This article attempts to address some common questions about voting by absentee ballot.

Absentee Voting vs. ‘Early Voting’

Absentee voting is the only way to “vote early” in Wisconsin. However, it is not true early voting. True early voting is much like voting on Election Day, and your vote is recorded immediately. However, when you vote absentee, your ballot is put into an envelope and stored in a safe place, and not counted until the polls close on Election Day.

Absentee Voting Takes Place at the MUNICIPAL Level

In Wisconsin, voting takes place at the municipal – not county – level. When you vote at the polls on Election Day, you go to your town, village or city’s designated polling place. The same concept applies to absentee voting; you contact your town, village or city clerk to obtain an absentee ballot. You cannot get an absentee ballot from the County Clerk’s Office.

In the Oct. 5 edition of the Waushara Argus, this office published an election notice that lists the county’s municipal clerks, their contact information, and the hours they may be available for in-person absentee voting. If you do not have access to that notice, please see the county website at www.co.waushara.wi.us. On the home page, see “News and Announcements” and select the story about absentee voting, which will provide a link to the information.

Absentee Voting for Town Residents

As is the case in most rural areas of the state, the majority of our county’s town clerks only work part time for their municipalities and may even have full-time jobs elsewhere. Please don’t just “show up” at your town hall, your clerk’s residence, or your clerk’s other place of business, and expect to vote absentee on the spot. Start with a phone call to your town clerk to arrange a time and place for absentee voting that is mutually agreeable. If your clerk is not available when you call, leave a voice message, and your call will be returned. Please be patient, as this is a very busy time of year for municipal clerks.

Absentee Voting Is a Privilege

Chapter 6.84(1), Wis. Stats. reads: “… voting is a constitutional right …. In contrast, voting by absentee ballot is a privilege exercised wholly outside the traditional safeguards of the polling place …. the privilege of voting by absentee ballot must be carefully regulated to prevent the potential for fraud or abuse …”

Electors should always remember that this method of voting is a privilege, and is a less efficient, more costly way to vote than on Election Day. While you can vote by absentee ballot for any reason, there is no benefit to it, other than voter convenience. If you can make it to the polls on Election Day, that is always preferable. If you choose to cast an absentee ballot, you must take personal responsibility for requesting your ballot in a timely manner and returning it just as timely.



Absentee Voting Requirements, Deadlines

•Before you can vote absentee or otherwise, you must be registered to vote in your municipality. If you are unsure if you are registered, go to https://myvote.wi.gov, click on the Register to Vote button, and enter your name and birth date to confirm your registration. If you need to register to vote, contact your town, village or city clerk, and be prepared to show proof of where you live (a driver license, recent utility bill, etc.).

The last day to register to vote by mail is October 19. After that date, you can still register to vote, but it has to be in person with your municipal clerk. Also keep in mind that you may not register to vote in the three days prior to the election; pre-Election Day registration ends on Friday, November 4 at 5 p.m. If you miss this deadline, you must register to vote and vote at the polls on Election Day.

•Most voters must show a photo ID before being issued a ballot. If you are voting absentee by mail, you must send a photocopy of your ID with your request for an absentee ballot. If voting absentee in person with your municipal clerk, you must simply show your photo ID to your clerk at that time.

•The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. If you wish to vote absentee in person with your municipal clerk, keep in mind that absentee voting cannot take place the day before the election (Monday, Nov. 7), and is subject to your clerk’s availability.

•Effective with this election, absentee ballots must be received back before the polls close on Election Day in order to be counted.



If you have further questions about absentee voting or elections, feel free to contact the County Clerk’s Office at 920-787-0442.