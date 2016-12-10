Wautoma street projects nearing completion

MSA Professional Services project representative Tom Hubbard attended the October 10 common council meeting to update the council on the streets project. He told the council that the prime contractor, Kopplin & Kinas, has now fully completed Evergreen and Waupaca Streets. He said that curb and gutter construction has started on Mt. Morris Ave. and sidewalks and driveway aprons have begun to be prepped for new concrete, with their completion expected to be later this week or early next week.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.