Wautoma School Board approves 2016-17 budget

Wautoma Area School District Administrator Jeff Kasuboski presented the 2016-17 operating budget to the Wautoma Area School Board during the budget hearing held Aug. 22 at Wautoma High School prior to their annual meeting.

After Kasuboski’s presentation, the annual meeting began with Jay Klemann nominated as chairperson and Tom Kubasta, parliamentarian. The board went on to approve the budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year as presented, the minutes from the Aug. 24, 2015 annual meeting, and the treasurer and auditor’s report.

The other new business approved during the meeting included: the necessary tax levy to support the budget; the school calendar beginning Sept. 1, 2016; the 2016-17 National Lunch Program; student learning resources; student accident insurance; a resolution to borrow money, if necessary, to operate until taxes and aids become available; the prosecution/defending of any legal action or preceding in which the school district has an interest and the authorization of the acquisition of real estate through purchase or condemnation.

The board also approved school board salaries will remain at their current rates: $80 per meeting with no additional stipend for back-to-back meetings, president, $655, vice president: $655, clerk: $580, treasurer: $580, and mileage: current IRS rate; and the authorization of payment of actual and necessary expenses of board members who travel in the performance of duties.

The 2017 annual meeting date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, 2016.