Wautoma election recount provides no significant change

Wautoma City Administra-tor/Clerk/Treasurer Tommy Bohler told Common Council members the required election recount resulted in only one minor change, due to a clerical error during the Dec. 12 regular meeting held at Wautoma City Hall.

Bohler said Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton gained one vote as a result. Bohler said he participated in the recount with Waushara County Clerk Melanie Stake at the Waushara County Courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the Wisconsin election recount, after she raised enough money to reimburse Wisconsin officials for their recount efforts.

Bohler also told the council the 2016 street improvements project is now complete, However, he explained that problems that occur, such as grass not growing in the spring where it was seeded, can still be corrected.

