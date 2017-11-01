Wautoma Council receives updates on 2017 street projects

MSA Professionals Engineer Todd Trader provided an update on the 2017 Bean and Oxford Street Project during the Wautoma Common Council regular meeting on Jan. 9 at city hall.

Trader reported to the council that the topographic survey has been completed, and the proposed project includes work on Bean Avenue (Main Street to Mt. Morris Avenue) and North Oxford (Post Office to Mt. Morris Avenue). The roadway reconstruction will include curb and gutter, storm sewer and sidewalk.

