Wautoma City Council discusses 2017 street project for Bean Ave.

The Wautoma Common Council discussed whether they should eliminate work on North Oxford Street from the 2017 street projects at their regular meeting on Feb. 13. This move would allow the city to spend more money on Bean Avenue to make it wider for cars parking on both sides of the street while still allowing room for two cars to navigate down the street.

Alderman Steve Ryerson said he was in favor of this option, stating Bean Avenue needed a lot of work. After more discussion, MSA Professionals Engineer Todd Trader told the council he would develop a cost estimate for Bean Avenue only and let the council decide at the March 13 meeting.

In a related discussion, Wautoma City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Tommy Bohler told the council the city currently has $177,000 available in TID funds to be put towards the 2017 street projects. He explained that the funds are similar to a grant and are considered “use it or lose most of it.”

Per TID rules, the council must decide by the March/April council meetings whether to use the money to complete 2017 street projects. Bohler told the council if the city does not use the money for the street projects, they would be left paying the full $230,000 in the future if these streets would be done after this year.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.