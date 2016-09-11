Waushara County sees a 65.2 percent voter turnout

Waushara County had 12,160 registered voters, or a 65.2 percent turnout, vote in the fall general/presidential election held on Nov. 8.

The municipalities with the highest voter turnout were the City of Berlin with 78.26 percent of eligible voters participating, followed by the Town of Saxeville, 76.6 percent; Town of Mt. Morris, 75.21 percent; and Town of Oasis, 75.16 percent. The lowest voter turnout was in the Village of Redgranite with only 45.22 percent, followed by the City of Wautoma, 46.2 percent.

Local unofficial vote results for races:

•President: Donald Trump, 7,669; Hillary Clinton, 3,802; Gary Johnson, 314; Jill Stein, 93; Darrell L. Castle, 67; Evan McMullin, 18; Monica Moorehead, 9; and Rocky Roque De La Fuente, 7.

•US Senator: Ron Johnson, 7,579; Russ Feingold, 3,839; and Phillip N. Anderson, 481.

•Rep. in Congress, District 6: Glenn Grothman, 7,115; Sarah Lloyd, 3,625; and Jeff Dahlke, 714.

•State Senator, District 14: Luther S. Olsen, 3,561; and Brian Smith, 2,107.

•State Senator, District 24: Patrick Testin, 3,698; and Julie M. Lassa, 2,301.

•Rep. to Assembly, District 40: Kevin Petersen, 3,638; and Dmitri Martin, 1,894.

•Rep. to Assembly, District 41: Joan Ballweg, 41; and Bradley Pearson, 11.

•Rep. to Assembly, District 72: Scott S. Krug, 3,871; and David Gorski, 2,042.

•District Attorney: Scott C. Blader, 9,941.

•County Clerk: Melanie Rendón Stake, 9,998.

•County Treasurer: Elaine Wedell, 10,198.

•Register of Deeds: Heather Schwersenska, 10,060.