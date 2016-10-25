Waushara County Board discusses replacing coordinator with county administrator

The Waushara County Board discussed replacing the Administrator Coordinator position with a County Administrator at their regular meeting held at the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma, on Oct. 18.

Deb Behringer, Ad-ministrative Coordinator, has been with the county since 1989 will retire in July of 2017, and she recommended that the board go with a county administrator. Sheriff Jeff Nett also spoke in favor of the administrator position.

After much discussion the board felt that they did not have enough information and job description of the difference between an administrator and a coordinator to have a resolution drawn up for the November meeting.

Ruth Zouski, corporation counsel, said the county is big business with a $39 million budget. “The department heads believe this is the best thing for the county, an administrator, a CEO of Waushara County,” she added. She also said they need to get a job description confirmed so they can begin advertising for the position in January.

Chairman of the Board, Donna Kalata, also said she believed that the county needed an administrator. After much discussion, more information will be given to the board through a power point presentation and other communication on guidelines for county administrator vs. coordinator.

