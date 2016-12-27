Waushara Board approves administrator position

The Waushara County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a county administrator position at their regular monthly meeting on Dec. 20 at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

The resolution first repealed the Nov. 8, 1988, resolution of the administrative coordinator position and created the position of administrator. Since the position was first created, the administration office continued to change and the complexities impacting the county have continued to increase.

Prior to approving the resolution, the Supervisors determined for continued efficiency and consistency within the office, an administrator was necessary and the resolution was brought the board for approval.

Following the an-nouncement of current County Administrator Deb Behringer’s retirement in 2017, the county was looking for a way to help streamline the position.

The administrator position approved by the board will manage the day-to-day operations, recommend appointments, supervise non-elected department heads, directly oversee bud-get, payroll, information technology systems, fixed assets inventory, capital improvement program, safety and insurances.

Three residents or Waushara County expressed their concerns about groundwater during public comments. Although the issues they were speaking about were not on the agenda, they provided information to the board in hopes they will consider their opinions in the future.

