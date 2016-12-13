Home

Village of Wild Rose to receive new sewer meters for 2017

Tue, 12/13/2016 - 09:45 Waushara1

The Wild Rose Village Board received notice of new sewer meters being received during the Dec. 7 regular meeting. The current in-house meters are in need of being replaced, and the new meters should be installed in January 2017. 

Perry Drmolka also re-ported that the drainage ditch and culvert work on the southern end of High Street had been completed. The renewal of a cooperative agreement between the Village of Wild Rose and the Waushara County Department of Aging Services was approved regarding the use of the community center.

The board also approved a $300 donation to the Wild Rose Lions Club for the community’s Breakfast with Santa held on Dec. 10. 

