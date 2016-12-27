Village of Redgranite will not limit swimming season at the quarry season at the quarry

In a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Redgranite Village Board decided not to limit the swimming season at the quarry, as suggested by board member Joan Kapp at the Oct. 18 board meeting.

During the October meeting, Kapp told board members she saw two young men jumping off rocks into the quarry on a very cold morning and suggested the board limit swimming in the quarry from Memorial Day to Labor Day. No action was taken at the October meeting, although there was discussion about consulting with Joan Olson, the village legal counsel.

President Jerry Sieg told Kapp and the rest of the board believes there is already adequate warning signage, which was added this past summer, to provide more education about the quarry and the dangers of specific behavior when swimming at the quarry.

Other board members agreed and felt people who want to swim at the quarry in the fall or during other cool weather days will find a way to do it even if the quarry was restricted, adding the village cannot always patrol the quarry to see if all of the rules are being followed.

