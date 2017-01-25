Village of Neshkoro hold caucus on Jan. 9

Ten residents attended the Neshkoro Village Caucus on Jan. 9, with resident Linda Gohlke was nominated as well as incumbents, Tom Krueger, Randy Foss and Gary Krueger, for the three village trustee positions in the April 4 election.

Current Neshkoro Village President Shawn Reetz was also nominated and will run unopposed for another term.

Following the caucus, the regular village board meeting convened with the adoption of a resolution adopting the Marquette County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Neshkoro Fire Chief Tom Krueger also reported plans are underway for Independence Day festivities to be held on Saturday, July 1.

The next regular Neshkoro Village Board Meeting will be held on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

