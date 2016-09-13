Village approves Raze Order for Plainfield Opera House

The Plainfield Village Board discussed a hot topic in the Plainfield area during their board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. According to a Facebook post by the owner of the Plainfield Opera House, Matt Makaryk, he was informed by a letter from the village attorney Marc Bickford and an emailed board agenda from the village clerk that the Village of Plainfield had added a Raze Order for the Opera House to the Sept. agenda the week before the meeting.

With one board member voting against the raze order, the agenda item was approved. The approval of the order does not mean the board plans to go through with the razing of the property, but it does mean that if some form of action is not taken for fixing the building in the near future, the board has the right to begin the process of razing the building.

Matt’s father Ed Makaryk was at the meeting on behalf of his son, who is in the military and with the late notice of the agenda item was not able to come back to Wisconsin for the meeting.

