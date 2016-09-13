Update on City of Wautoma street improvements

Prime Contractor Kopplin & Kinas plan to begin restoration work on Waupaca Street Sept. 13, weather permitting. Subcontractor Highway Landscapers plan to be back onsite Sept. 15 and 16 seeding Waupaca Street and reseeding Prairie and Evergreen Streets.

On Sept. 19 Kopplin & Kinas will begin roadway excavation and grading on Mount Morris Street, working from Scott Street to the east. Utility Contractor Lasar Construction will continue installing storm sewer on Mount Morris and once this work is completed, move onto Sandcrest.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.