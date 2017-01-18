Supervisors approve County F bicycle accommodations

A resolution to provide a four-foot wide shoulder on County F from Cree Drive to 21st Avenue to improve bicycle conditions was met with unanimous support from the Waushara County Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Board of Supervisors voted 10-0 to construct the four-foot wide shoulder, three of which will be paved. A recommendation for approval came to the board from the Waushara County Public Works Board after discussing the resurfacing plans for County F between State Highway 73 to County F in the Town of Marion.

Waushara County Highway Commissioner Brian Freimark brought this resolution to the board since the County F resurfacing project would be funded by local and federal funds, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Statute states bicyclists must be taken into “consideration in the planning and redesign process of rehabilitation projects funded in whole or in part from state funds or federal funds.”

Currently, County F from Cree Drive to 21st Avenue is identified as a portion of Route 6 of the Bike Routes in Waushara County by the Waushara County Parks Department. Improving the conditions of the bikeways will allow bicyclists safer conditions to travel.