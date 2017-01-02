State Public School open enrollment application period begins in February

Public school open enrollment, Wisconsin’s public school choice program, continues its steady growth since it began in the 1998-99 school year with a new application period beginning Feb. 6 and running through April 28 for the 2017-18 school year.

Traditionally, children in Wisconsin are assigned to public school districts based on the location of their parents’ home. Open enrollment is a tuition-free opportunity for parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they live.

The Wisconsin De-partment of Public Instruction administers the state’s public school open enrollment program. In the first year, 2,464 students transferred from their home district to a nonresident public school district. The program has grown over the years with 55,737 students transferring through open enrollment during the 2015-16 school year. Program statistics from the 2016-17 school year will be available in fall of 2017.

Under public school open enrollment, parents may apply during the three-month application period to the school district they wish their children to attend using the online application website. Application deadlines are firm. Early and late applications are not accepted.

Districts will notify parents by June 9 whether their open enrollment applications have been approved or denied. Although the alternate application procedure allows parents to apply for open enrollment outside of the three-month application period, there are more restrictions associated with the alternate procedure.

Transportation to and from nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation.

Parents and questions should call the nonresident school district office to find out if any transportation will be provided. Reimbursement of a portion of transportation costs is available for families whose children are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts, with the transfer amount calculated on a formula based on the prior year’s amount of regular education students.

For the 2016-17 school year, the transfer amount for students with disabilities is $12,000. Resident districts cannot deny any student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.

To assist parents in submitting open enrollment applications a directory of public school districts is available on the DPI website, http://dpi.wi.gov/directories.

To find additional in-formation about open enrol-lment, visit the department’s Public School Open Enrollment website, http://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment. More information also is available from local school districts or from an open enrollment consultant at DPI (888) 245-2732 or email openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.