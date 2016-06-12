Sheriff to crack down on drunken motorists

To combat drunken driving, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office will join other law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

“Although drunken driving is 100 percent preventable, on average someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash in Wisconsin every three hours,” Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett said. “And while celebrating the holidays, people may be tempted to drive when they are impaired. During the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, our officers will be out in force to arrest drunken drivers before they kill or injure themselves or an innocent victim.”

