Reilly presents results & changes to Neshkoro Village Board

Neshkoro Police Chief Randy Reilly reported the results of a Highway 73 speed study to the Neshkoro village board at their Sept. 6 meeting. A 45-mile per hour zone will be initiated at the southern entrance to the village, and speed limit signs will be repositioned near the north village limits.

Librarian Cheryl Milbrandt told the board the Neshkoro Library’s Internet policy will be revised and flash drives will no longer be allowed.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.