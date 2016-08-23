Redgranite TIF district values increase

MSA Professionals con-sultant Randy Herwig attended the Aug. 16 Redgranite Village Board meeting to give them an update on TIF districts and the water tower/well-house improvements CDBG application.

He told the board that a Wisconsin Department of Revenue 2016 Statement of Changes indicates that both TIF Districts #1 and #2 equalized value have increased. The report indicates that the dollar change from equalized property values increased by $1,099,100 or 11 percent for TIF #1, while the equalized value of TIF #2 increased $10,500 or 3 percent.

Herwig told the board that he estimates the TIF revenue could go up between $25,000 and $30,000 annually.

Herwig also told the board that the Department of Administration (DOA) has announced the awards for the latest round of CDBG-PF applications and Redgranite was not funded during this cycle. The DOA selected 18 of 41 applications.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.