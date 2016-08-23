Home

Redgranite TIF district values increase

Tue, 08/23/2016 - 12:00 Waushara1

MSA Professionals con-sultant Randy Herwig attended the Aug. 16 Redgranite Village Board meeting to give them an update on TIF districts and the water tower/well-house improvements CDBG application.

He told the board that a Wisconsin Department of Revenue 2016 Statement of Changes indicates that both TIF Districts #1 and #2 equalized value have increased. The report indicates that the dollar change from equalized property values increased by $1,099,100 or 11 percent for TIF #1, while the equalized value of TIF #2 increased $10,500 or 3 percent.

Herwig told the board that he estimates the TIF revenue could go up between $25,000 and $30,000 annually.

Herwig also told the board that the Department of Administration (DOA) has announced the awards for the latest round of CDBG-PF applications and Redgranite was not funded during this cycle. The DOA selected 18 of 41 applications.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

 

Advertise With Us

Surf New Media