Redgranite residents to vote April 4, 2017 on campaign contribution limits ordinance

The Redgranite Village Board elected not to take action on a proposed Campaign Contributions Li-mits Ordinance, at their Nov. 15 meeting, but rather take it to the voters. The ordinance will be on the ballot for the upcoming spring election on April 4, 2017.

In a letter from Dmitri Martin, Waupaca, who ran for State Assembly District 40, proposed the following resolution:

(1) Contribution Limits for all candidates running for elected office only accept campaign contributions from the people that are eligible to vote for them given the district of the office for which they are seeking election.

(2) Definition of Contributions include in-kind and money in all forms including (but not limited to) cash, check, and digital payments.

(3) Definition of People means living human beings in the first order and not derivatives or groups. People are not to be construed as political action committees, corporations, candidate committees, or political party committees.

Village President Jerry Sieg told the board he recently attended a community-relations committee meeting at the Redgranite Correctional Facility and reported the prison currently has 1,030 inmates and several vacant employee/staff positions.

In other business, the board:

•Approved an annual recognition stipend of $35 for village employees.

•Approved an unpaid leave of absence for a village employee.

•Approved the destruction of records in accordance with the village’s Records Retention Policy.

•Approved painting dome clarifiers, with bids out in the spring of 2017.

•Tabled acting on fixing exhaust on bar screen building until the spring of 2017.

•Approved allowing a village resident to keep 3 dogs at her residence, unless neighbors voice credible complaints in the future.

The next regular Red-granite Village Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.