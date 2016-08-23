Redgranite Police ask for help in theft of pontoons

Two aluminum pontoons were stolen from Russ Canvas, located on State Road 21 in the Village of Redgranite. These items were taken between the evening hours of Aug. 4 and the early morning hours of Aug. 5. The pontoons were 22 inches in diameter and 18 feet longs.

If you saw anything suspicious, know the where these items are located or have any information about this crime, please contact the Waushara County Crimestoppers at 1-800-800-5219.

You may be eligible for a cash reward and as always you can remain anonymous.