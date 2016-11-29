Presidential recount expected to begin Thursday

All 72 Wisconsin counties will be conducting a recount of the Nov. 8 presidential election. Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Rocky Roque De La Fuente requested a recount from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In a release from the Commission, the candidates will pay $3,499,689 to the Commission for the cost of the statewide recount by Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In Waushara County, the recount is estimated to take about seven full days to complete, with plans to begin on Thursday, Dec.1, according to a release from Waushara County Clerk Melanie Rendón Stake. The estimated cost to the county will be about $13,500, with the recount requesters required to reimburse all expenses.

Waushara County Clerk’s Office staff, the County Board of Canvassers, municipal clerks, election inspectors and volunteers will do the work of the recount to finish by the Commission’s deadline of 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Commission will certify the results for Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

While most of Waushara County’s 26 municipalities use touch screen voting machines with voter-verified paper trails, ballots in municipalities that use optical scan machines will be hand counted.

A notice of each day’s recount proceedings will be posted at least 24 hours in advance on the county website, www.co.waushara.wi.us, and in the County Clerk’s Office. The tentative schedule for each day will be from 9 a.m. to about 6:30 p.m., to include Saturday, Dec. 3.

The proceedings are open to the public and will take place in Room 109 at the Waushara County Courthouse, 209 S. St. Marie St., Wautoma.

For inquiries specific to the recount in Waushara County, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 920-787-0442 or melanie.stake@co.waushara.wi.us. For more information on the Wisconsin recount, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at http://elections.wi.gov/node/4448.