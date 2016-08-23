Police Department to join state to combat drunken driving

The Wautoma Police Department will join hundreds of other law enforcement agencies throughout Wis-consin to combat drunken driving during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

“Although drunken driving is 100 percent preventable, 190 people were killed and nearly 2,900 were injured in alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin last year,” says Chief Weiss. “During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown campaign, our officers will be patrolling in greater numbers and for longer hours to arrest drunken drivers before they kill or injure themselves or an innocent victim.”

