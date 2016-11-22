Neshkoro Board hears presentation on Marquette County EMS project proposal

Two members of the Marquette County Board gave an overview of the EMS project during the Neshkoro Village Board meeting on Nov. 14.

The proposal calls for switching from a volunteer service to employing EMTs and paramedics, as well as building three new stations in Oxford, Harrisville-Westfield and Montello.

During the meeting, village trustees expressed their concern over the location of the new stations, and inquired how long Neshkoro area residents would continue to be serviced by a contract with Waushara County EMS.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.