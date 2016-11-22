Highway Department to host CTH F project public meeting

The public is invited to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, concerning the upcoming roadway-resurfacing project along County Road F that will begin at State Highway 73 and continue east about 4.5 miles to Spring Lake.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will include a short presentation on the proposed project by Ayres Associates at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will primarily focus on roadway improvement, traffic control, right-of-way and the construction schedule, according to a release from Waushara County Highway Commissioner Brian Frei-mark.

Informal discussions will follow the presentation to discuss individual concerns regarding the project.

The meeting will be held at at the Waushara County Highway Department, located at 1001 E. Main Street, Wautoma.