Hancock Village Board hears TIF District update

The Hancock Village Board meeting was held on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. MSA Brad Stuczynski sent a project update for the TIF district. MSA has prepared a plan for the creation of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District #1, which was formally approved by the planning commission on Aug. 24, by the village board on Sept. 12 and by the Joint Review Board on Sept. 29.

MSA has submitted the base packet and project plan to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for certification and has already responded to preliminary comments from the DOR.

With the assistance of the village employees, MSA Performed fire flow testing of the existing water system on Sept. 9. MSA prepared a map showing the proposed water system improvements and reviewed with the village board on Oct. 10.

