Hancock Village Board approves Trick or Treating times for Oct. 29

The Hancock Village Board meeting was held on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The board discussed changing the day of Halloween Trick or Treating to coincide with the Hancock Fireman’s bonfire and Halloween fun.

Trick or Treating in Hancock will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. with the bonfire following at the Hancock Community Center.

The Labor Day celebrations were a huge success with 28 people on the rummage sale map. Next year will be the Fire Departments 50th year hosting the Labor Day festivities.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.